Brave Umpire decision leaves result level in Grammarians versus Eagles clash
Grammarians 3 – 3 Eagles Orange GHC goals scored by Benatar, Casciaro & Haveland EHC goals scored by Cerisola, Davis & Bossano Grammarians and Eagle’s Black could not be split at the end of what was an intensely fought 9-a-side encounter in which Eagle’s Black was looking at avenging last week’s defeat of the Eagle’s...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here