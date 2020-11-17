Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 17th Nov, 2020

Brave Umpire decision leaves result level in Grammarians versus Eagles clash

By Stephen Ignacio
17th November 2020

Grammarians 3 – 3 Eagles Orange GHC goals scored by Benatar, Casciaro & Haveland EHC goals scored by Cerisola, Davis & Bossano Grammarians and Eagle’s Black could not be split at the end of what was an intensely fought 9-a-side encounter in which Eagle’s Black was looking at avenging last week’s defeat of the Eagle’s...

