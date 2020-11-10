Breaches of HGP rules sends Lynx to top of the table and also awards 3-0 win to Bruno’s
Lynx FC today celebrated the news that they have been awarded a 3-0 victory against Glacis United, in a match that had ended 1-1. Following an investigation into the use of a Home a Grown Players during the match, in which Glacis were found to have breached the rules by playing for a period of...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here