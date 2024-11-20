‘Breaking Barriers’ conference marks International Men’s Day

Promoting positive conversation about men’s wellbeing was at the forefront of a conference at the Sunborn on Tuesday to mark International Men’s Day.

‘Breaking Barriers’ featured personal testimonies, a live poll, a keynote speaker, and panel discussions on positive role models and promoting better mental health support for men in the workplace.

The conference organised by the Ministry of Equality was attended by public sector departments, agencies, and authorities ss well as representatives from various charities and NGOs.

The Minister for Equality, Christian Santos, opened the event and said seeing a conference on this issue packed with people was a “hugely positive sign”.

“Clearly we see growing numbers of people that want to be part of the conversation around the key issues of international men's day…more and more people want to play an active part in addressing the issues affecting boys and men,” he told attendees at the conference.

“This is very promising, and while some of the issues we deal with today are weighty and serious, our key message today is one of hope.”

Mr Santos said the conference aimed to promote positive conversation about men and masculinity while promoting better health outcomes for boys and men.

He added that the conference also aimed to break barriers which constrain men within social constructs and stereotypes.

“Men are less likely to focus on self-care, so it is vital that we help to create a culture where seeking help and advice for physical and mental health concerns becomes the norm.”

“Bringing these issues to the front and centre and directly into the spotlight is a crucial first step and a reason for this conference.”

“Removing the stigma and shame that has traditionally prevented some boys and men from reaching out for help is also vital.”

“The deeply embedded narrative around masculinity and strength in many cultures often creates a sense of shame in men, and men who find it difficult to reconcile the physical and or mental health issues with the behaviour they feel they need to demonstrate, or which they feel is expected by others.”

“This has proven to be extremely damaging and counterproductive, isolating men, affecting the quality of their relationships and affecting their quality of life.”

“Accepting that vulnerability is a part of our shared human experience is key to improved health outcomes for individuals and key to creating the necessary space for the most difficult of conversations to take place.”

Mr Santos added that challenging “deeply ingrained” social and gender norms which impact men negatively “is never going to be quick or easy”.

He urged attendees at the conference “take something from the conference” back to their homes, places of work, and social circles.