Fri 20th Jun, 2025

Breed 77 set for Sun and Thunder Festival

By Chronicle Staff
20th June 2025

With their new album due to hit the shelves at the tail-end of 2025, Breed 77 will be playing live at festivals over the summer: Sun and Thunder in Fuengirola, July 17, and Bloodstock in Derby on August 9, 2025.

The band is comprised of Paul Isola (vocals), Danny Felice (guitar), Pedro Caparros (guitar), Stuart Cavilla (bass) and Adam Stanley on drums.

Breed 77 were formed at the tail-end of the last century, comprised originally of members from Gibraltar, and cut its teeth bringing a flamenco rock/metal fusion to the UK live circuit.

Named best unsigned act by Kerrang and Best New Band by Metal Hammer, at the start of the new millennium they signed a record deal with Alberts UK, the UK arm of AC/DC’s label, and released four albums, Breed 77 in 2000, Cultura in 2004, In My Blood (En Mi Sangre) in 2006 and Un Encuentro in 2007, with Cultura entering the UK rock charts at Number 3 and spawning three singles that hit mainstream charts with The River breaking into the UK Top 40.

After the conclusion of their record contract, the band released Insects in 2009 and Insectos in 2010 on their own label, with the band’s sixth studio album, The Evil Inside, released on Frostbyte Media/Universal in 2013.

Breed 77 has toured across the world and won fans in countries like Switzerland, Germany, Mexico and Japan, playing alongside Life Of Agony, Machine Head, Korn, MegaDeth and Mago De Oz.
Their last single, Just Act Like You Know, was released in November 2024.

