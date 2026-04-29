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Wed 29th Apr, 2026

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Local News

Western Beach receives ‘Excellent’ water quality rating for first time

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
29th April 2026

Western Beach has been classified as ‘Excellent’ in the latest bathing water quality assessment, marking the first time the beach has achieved the highest rating under the Bathing Water Directive.

The assessment was carried out by the Environmental Agency, with analysis undertaken by the Public Analyst at the Gibraltar Health Authority.

All of Gibraltar’s bathing waters are sampled regularly throughout the year, with increased testing during the bathing season.

The results are assessed under the European Union’s Bathing Water Directive, which classifies waters as Excellent, Good, Sufficient or Poor based on a rolling four-year dataset.

Western Beach has historically been affected by pollution originating from across the border and was classified as Poor between 2016 and 2018.

It improved to Sufficient in 2019 and Good from 2020 onwards, before receiving the Excellent classification in the latest assessment.

Because of its proximity to Spain and the potential for intermittent discharges originating outside Gibraltar, Western Beach remains subject to a specific monitoring protocol aimed at safeguarding bathers.

Under the protocol, the Environmental Agency increases sampling after rainfall or other conditions that may elevate risk, allowing any potential impact to be detected promptly.

All other Gibraltar beaches, Eastern Beach, Catalan Bay, Sandy Bay, Little Bay and Camp Bay, continue to maintain Excellent status.

The Minister for the Environment, Dr John Cortes, welcomed the result.

Years of monitoring, engagement and persistent work behind the scenes have paid off. To see Western Beach finally reach ‘Excellent’ status is extremely encouraging, and it brings all of Gibraltar’s bathing waters into the highest category for the first time,” he said.

Sampling in Gibraltar continues to exceed the minimum frequency required by the directive, with all results published on the Environmental Agency’s website.

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