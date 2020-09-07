Brexit back in crisis: EU warns UK over divorce pact
By Guy Faulconbridge, Elizabeth Piper and William James The European Union told Britain on Monday that there would be no trade deal if it tried to tinker with the Brexit divorce treaty, raising the prospect of a tumultuous end-of-year finale to the saga. In yet another twist to the four-year saga since Britain voted to...
