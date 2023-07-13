Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 13th Jul, 2023

Brexit deal would have four-year lifespan, Sir Joe says

By Brian Reyes
13th July 2023

Sir Joe Bossano used a budget speech on Thursday to underline his belief that any UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar, if one is finally agreed, would have a lifespan of only four years, adding Gibraltar must “end or reduce” its dependence on Spain for as long as Madrid pursues its sovereignty aspirations. While a deal might...

