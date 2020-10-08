Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Brexit Strategic Group prepares for ‘no deal’

By Chronicle Staff
8th October 2020

The Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, chaired a meeting of the Brexit Strategic Group on Thursday morning to continue preparations for the possibility of no agreement on the future relationship with the European Union.

A series of updates were received on the supply chain, commerce, critical services, health and social care, law and order, public services and legislation.

The meeting included the Chief Secretary Darren Grech, the Collector of Customs John Rodriguez, the Captain of the Port Manolo Tirado, the Assistant Commissioner of Police Cathal Yeats, Parliamentary Counsel Paul Peralta, Civil Contingencies Coordinator Ivor Lopez, Ernest Francis from the Office of the Deputy Chief Minister, Michael Crome and Richard Montado from No.6 Convent Place, Stephen Warr from the Department of the Environment, Toni Sanderson from the GHA and Daniel D’Amato, the Director of Gibraltar House in Brussels.

This ‘no deal’ group constitutes a parallel and separate workstream to the ongoing negotiations for the end of the transitional period with an agreement.

