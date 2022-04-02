Bring me evidence, ‘not hunches’, judge tells police
Police and prosecutors were told on Friday they required evidence and “not hunches” before bringing people before the courts and asking for them to be remanded in custody. Stipendiary Magistrate Charles Pitto was reacting after the Crown sought the remand of Ben Brown, 18, of Europa Road, who faced two counts of burglary and one...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here