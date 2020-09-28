Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 28th Sep, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

Britain is part of ‘arc of instability’ around the EU, chairman says

By Reuters
28th September 2020

Brexit Britain is part of an "arc of instability" that has emerged around the European Union, the bloc's chairman said on Monday, ranking London's decision to leave the EU along with threats from Turkey, Russia, Libya and Syria.

"An arc of instability has developed all around us," European Council President Charles Michel, who chairs EU summits, said in an online address for the Bruegel think-tank.

"In the west, Brexit. ... The result shook up the European Union. This choice of national sovereignty was felt as a failure of European construction," Mr Michel said.

"The truth is, the British face a dilemma. What model of society do they want?"

Britain left the EU, the world's largest trading bloc, on January 31 after 47 years of partnership to the huge regret of EU leaders who now insist that London accept the economic consequences of looser ties.

The process of negotiating a new trade relationship and finding Britain's new place in the world is proving complicated and has revealed divisions within political parties, society and the government itself.

The EU and Britain both said on Monday that a post-Brexit deal was still some way off and differences persisted over putting in place their earlier divorce deal as they began a decisive week of talks in Brussels. (Reuters)

Most Read

Local News

Govt outlines ‘no deal’ changes to passport and travel documents

Mon 28th Sep, 2020

Local News

Police investigate school ‘hit and run’

Thu 24th Sep, 2020

Local News

Customs seizes $40,000 of slimming products in probe into pyramid scheme

Mon 28th Sep, 2020

Local News

Eight bus drivers test positive for Covid-19

Sun 27th Sep, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th September 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
Lib Dems resolve to back UK rejoining EU at ‘future date’ with public approval

28th September 2020

Brexit
Gove heads to Brussels after last talks ended in legal threat and acrimony

28th September 2020

Brexit
Brexit positivity returns: UK 'confident' of a deal, EU 'determined' for one

23rd September 2020

Brexit
Ministers accused of trying to shift blame over potential Brexit border chaos

23rd September 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020