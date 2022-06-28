Britannia Royal Naval College cadets visit Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron

Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron recently hosted Initial Sea Training (IST) Officer cadets from Britannia Royal Naval College (BRNC) for four weeks.

Taking the opportunity to experience the Squadron whilst they were embarked on HMS Trent, the Squadron fully immersed the cadets into the duties that are conducted by RNGS which involved embarking on the Rigid Hull Inflatable Boats, HMS Cutlass and HMS Dagger for daily patrols and exercises such as Person Overboard Exercises and berthing serials.

“This was an important visit for the IST cadets to see a fully operational unit that is on duty 365 days a year,” HMS Cutlass Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Commander Colman said.

“They gained valuable experience in driving a new jet propulsion vessel which will assist them in their final leadership test at BRNC when they are required to be fully competent in driving the Vahana twin water jet craft. “It was a pleasure to host them, and we hope that we can give this experience to more cadets in the near future.”