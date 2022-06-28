Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 28th Jun, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Britannia Royal Naval College cadets visit Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron

By Chronicle Staff
28th June 2022

Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron recently hosted Initial Sea Training (IST) Officer cadets from Britannia Royal Naval College (BRNC) for four weeks.

Taking the opportunity to experience the Squadron whilst they were embarked on HMS Trent, the Squadron fully immersed the cadets into the duties that are conducted by RNGS which involved embarking on the Rigid Hull Inflatable Boats, HMS Cutlass and HMS Dagger for daily patrols and exercises such as Person Overboard Exercises and berthing serials.

“This was an important visit for the IST cadets to see a fully operational unit that is on duty 365 days a year,” HMS Cutlass Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Commander Colman said.

“They gained valuable experience in driving a new jet propulsion vessel which will assist them in their final leadership test at BRNC when they are required to be fully competent in driving the Vahana twin water jet craft. “It was a pleasure to host them, and we hope that we can give this experience to more cadets in the near future.”

Most Read

Local News

Court orders sale of arrested superyacht linked to sanctioned Russian businessman

Mon 27th Jun, 2022

Local News

CM poised to deliver ‘toughest budget’ in over a decade

Mon 27th Jun, 2022

Local News

High levels of skin cancer underscore importance of sun care

Mon 27th Jun, 2022

Local News

Director of Public Health warns Covid-19 pandemic is not over and Rock could face ‘difficult winter’

Mon 27th Jun, 2022

Local News

Pride celebration signals 'no reverse gear' for equality on the Rock

Sat 25th Jun, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th June 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Unions fear budget impact on lower paid workers

28th June 2022

Local News
Govt to buy St Bernard’s Hospital

28th June 2022

Local News
Govt to renationalise Gibraltar’s water supply

28th June 2022

Local News
RGP recruitment week commences next week

28th June 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022