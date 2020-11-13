Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 13th Nov, 2020

Local News

Britannica Virtual Quiz Show for February

By Chronicle Staff
13th November 2020

Renowned international historian and author Christopher Lloyd will be teaming up with Gibraltar Cultural Services, as part of a new development and educational initiative that will be delivered in the forthcoming Youth Arts Jamboree programme, in February 2021.

Christopher Lloyd has just launched his new book First Britannica Kids Encyclopaedia and this new venture will be produced by GCS, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Tourism.

Due to the current Covid pandemic and the impact on events and festivals, the author has developed a virtual Quiz Show to engage with his audience and maintain an interactive element.

Full details on the YouTube video in the following link: https://books.britannica.com/virtual-quiz-show/ Mr Lloyd is a regular contributor to the Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival and the initiative stems from an introduction by the Gibraltar Tourist Board, organisers of the Festival, to GCS prior to Literature Week.

As organisers, GCS will reach out to educational establishments to take part, via Zoom, in what promises to be a fun and immersive way to learn about the world.

The competition will be aimed at children and young people aged between 8 and 14 years old.

More details on the competition process will be released in due course. For further information, contact GCS Development Unit on 20049161 or email: info@culture.gi

