Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 13th Oct, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

British Forces Command hold a mental health week

By Chronicle Staff
13th October 2020

British Forces Gibraltar (BFGib) mental health week took place last week with the aim of raising awareness about mental health within the BFGib community.

Several events took place throughout the MOD estate over the week, and included 1-1 Coffee and Chat sessions where key personnel were on hand to get advice from.

There was also a number of roadshows designed to inform people of the various resources that are available should they (or others) require support now or in the future.

On World Mental Health Day, BFGib arranged a number of activities for the younger members of the community as part of An Introduction to Mindfulness for Children event.

“The week was deemed a huge success. The next step will be to form a Mental Health Committee which will continue to raise awareness and will aim to improve the mental health of the community as a whole,” said a statement from the MOD.

Most Read

Local News

Royal Navy intervenes as Spanish Customs tries to board boat off Europa Point

Mon 12th Oct, 2020

Local News

Kindred redundancies not caused by Brexit or Covid-19

Mon 12th Oct, 2020

Local News

‘Something most profound has changed’ with Brexit, Attorney General says

Fri 2nd Oct, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Gib registers highest overnight spike in Covid-19 cases

Fri 9th Oct, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th October 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
GDP welcomes new recruits

13th October 2020

Local News
RGP appeal for missing person

13th October 2020

Local News
13 new Covid-19 cases reported

13th October 2020

Local News
Two more positive cases in local schools

13th October 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020