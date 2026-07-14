British Forces Gibraltar and Mitie complete joint oil spill response training

British Forces Gibraltar Port Services and the Mitie Port Services Team have completed a joint oil spill response exercise aimed at strengthening preparedness and cooperation in Gibraltar’s maritime environment.

The exercise allowed both teams to practise coordinated procedures for responding to a marine pollution incident.

It built on an Oil Spill Response On-Scene Commanders Course delivered by Briggs Marine in June last year.

The training coincided with the UK Department for Transport’s Maritime Safety Week, held from July 6 to 12 under the theme “Every day, everyone: making maritime safety routine.”

The campaign focused on the responsibility of maritime organisations and personnel to make safe working practices part of their daily operations.

Michael Macais, Mitie Defence Marine Services Manager, said: “This exercise demonstrates the strength of the partnership between Mitie Marine Services and British Forces Gibraltar.”

“Regular joint training ensures that our personnel are confident, competent, and prepared to respond effectively to any pollution incident.”

“The maritime environment around Gibraltar is both strategically important and environmentally significant. By investing in training and exercising together, we reinforce our collective commitment to safety, environmental protection, and operational excellence.”

“The theme of Maritime Safety Week – ‘Every day, everyone: making maritime safety routine’ – perfectly reflects the culture we strive to maintain across our operations.”

The King’s Harbour Master, Lieutenant Commander Lewis Jones, said: “We need to be ready to respond at every opportunity. These training serials are vital in ensuring we safeguard the environment in which we live and work. In a multi-agency environment such as Gibraltar, it is crucial that all port stakeholders operate together seamlessly.”

“Maritime Safety Week serves as an important reminder that safety is everyone’s responsibility. By routinely exercising our capabilities and strengthening partnerships across the port community, we ensure we are prepared to protect both our people and the marine environment when it matters most.”

British Forces Gibraltar said the joint training would help both organisations maintain their readiness to respond collaboratively to oil spill incidents and protect Gibraltar’s marine environment.