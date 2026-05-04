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Mon 4th May, 2026

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Features

Bronze qualifying adventurous journey

By Chronicle Staff
3rd May 2026

In case you thought we have not been doing anything! We are still at it!

On 18th and 19th April, a group of 23 participants, who are undertaking their BRONZE AWARD via the Scouts Association, a licensed Award Operator, travelled to Spain to undertake the qualifying venture for the Adventurous Journey (AJ) Section of their programmes.

They travelled to the area of Jimena de la Frontera where over the two days they engaged in activities such as camp craft, undertaking research for group projects, map reading and navigation as well as hiking approximately 24km in the area. The participants were self-sufficient during the venture, carried all their equipment, food and tents and spent a night under canvas.

The participants did well over the two days and navigated their planned routes for the most part with relative ease, some of them did the additional ‘sightseeing’ which comes from minor errors in navigation! In spite of this and the very warm conditions the participants, in four separate teams, managed to enjoy themselves.

Apart from hiking, navigating and cooking their evening meals the participants gathered photographic evidence for their Team Goals which in most cases was to investigate and map the various species of trees in the area. The teams, as part of their qualifying requirements, will in the coming weeks deliver presentations, based on their on-site research, to the AJ Assessors.

Experienced leaders from the Scouts Association were in attendance throughout the venture to supervise the participants and ensure their safety. In addition, Accredited AJ Assessors from the national Adventurous Journey Panel assessed the participants’ abilities to work in their respective teams to achieve the Award's requirements for the Adventurous Journey. The Award would like to thank the adult volunteers for giving up their free time to attend during the venture as well as in the lead up sessions.

Congratulations to Akash, Chloe, Chloe (yes, there were two), Daniel, Emily, Evan, Ishaan, Jaylen, Julian, Kenneth, Matt, Max, Nico, Noa, Paula, Rahul, Robert, Rohan, Samuel, Sebastian, Shae, Sid, and Sofia on successfully completing the physical part of the Bronze Adventurous Journey.

For further information about the Award in Gibraltar, please contact the National Director, Michael Pizzarello, on 20051971 or, email michael.pizzarello@thedukes.gi, or visit our website www.thedukes.gi

The Award in Gibraltar is keen to recruit more adult volunteers, So, get involved you will not regret it!

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The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


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