Brooding over Brexit

By Carmen Anderson

Brexit; a term that’s batted about in news programmes, a joke to some of my generation and for a while no more than a passing allusion to a future problem. It’s found splashed across social media and you’re either for it or against it or, for many young people my age, you just knuckle down to getting on with your studies and try to avoid thinking about it.

Except that somewhere on the edges of that thick, dark cloud that is Covid there looms Brexit; thicker, darker, and probably just as intensely destructive as Covid. A virus can be identified, studied, guarded against and eventually a vaccine or even a cure will come. Brexit isn’t even a defined phenomenon. It is an opinion given substance, an attitude given shape, a deep well of anger, dissatisfaction, sense of injustice, misplaced pride, and a welter of negative emotions all given solidity. Brexit is the noxious exhalations of a failing pressure valve, and here we are, at the start of our adulthood with no choice but to breathe in its poison.

There’s no need to go any further in making crystal clear my stance on Brexit. And yet what sticks in my craw more than anything about the entire fiasco, even more than Farage’s fulminations and Boris’ mendacious blusters, is that almost five years down the line, I, along with hundreds of thousands of 18 and 19 year old British citizens – voters now, let me remind anyone with any pretentions at political leadership – have no clarity on what our future holds.

I’ve only recently woken up to it, but later this year, when I head off to university, I won’t be able to exercise what used to be a right to study in any one of 27 other countries or have studies supported by the Erasmus project. Studying in other countries is one of the best ways of opening up your mind, experiencing other people, other cultures, bringing a breadth of scope to your knowledge that you can’t get if you sit on your piece of rock for ever. Students who mix and learn in many countries and co-operate on international projects add a dimension to a country’s intellectual development that can’t be gained any other way. That’s what we lost in Gibraltar the day the British voted to leave the EU.

Were it not for this tentative arrangement with Schengen, hammered out at the eleventh hour, we would also have lost our freedom to move about from country to country with no borders. Yes, the border in Gibraltar has always dominated our thinking and our lives but once waved across to the other side of the gate, Europe was your oyster. School trips to Grazalema, stays on the coast, a drive to Portugal, an easy tour with no visas, no international driving licences, no additional health insurance, no passport stamping to anywhere from the southern tip of Europe almost to the Artic Circle and back.

No Brexit meant I could work in Europe and compete for jobs on the same footing as almost anyone else in Europe. Unless some form of treaty on Gibraltar’s membership of Schengen is agreed, it will be that little bit harder. No Brexit meant I could live in Europe, claim health care, social security, eat food produced to a high standard, have my rights as a worker respected, and so much more. I, a young Gibraltarian, could travel unfettered, take part in research projects, engage with cultural and art exchanges, vote for representation across a parliament governing 27 nation states all working together to improve living standards for everyone.

The EU is far from perfect, but we were part of something vast and that vast something had vast potential. It still has vast potential, but we’re now standing on the outside looking in, small, vulnerable, looking through the gates, hoping these will stay open to us, knowing that if they don’t, life will be so unnecessarily hard.

For some people Brexit means standing firmly outside and apart from the EU. It is all about sovereignty and who owns what bit of land and who can fish on what stretch of water. For others, it’s about trade and deals and money. For me, it’s about anachronistic sentiment instead of cool-headed logic, it’s about fostering division instead of seeking unity, it’s about revelling in fragmentation instead of achieving solidarity.

It has been a mournful start to a new post-Brexit year, just in the knowledge that for a generation of young people, the world has suddenly become so much smaller. It is especially so, because I, with all those hundreds of thousands of other British young people, had no say at all. Brexit stands up there with climate destruction, as the legacy that my generation is going to inherit from our forebears.