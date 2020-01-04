Brunos Magpies confirms new head coach

Bruno's Magpies will see their third coach for this season starting on the touch line after the departure of Afonso Cortijo. The latter had arrived at the club following the departure of David Wilson who had taken the club to the top of the league at the start of the season, only to see the club make it into the top six in the final weeks of the first round.

IN a statement on social media Brunos Magpies have confirmed that Afonso Cortijo, who had taken over from Wilson has left the club with Jose Mari Sanchez now taking over.

In a social media announcement on their official club page they state "FC Bruno’s Magpies wish to announce the departure of manager Alfonso Cortijo. Alfonso was appointed with an immediate short term goal of securing top 6 football and he successfully achieved that target. Alfonso has received a fantastic opportunity to coach in China and we offer him all our best wishes and every success in this exciting new opportunity."

"The club are delighted to announce that we have appointed Juan Mari Sanchez as the new first team manager. He will be joined by his coaching team of Jose Ortega and Adrian Conde who will be working alongside existing coach Garry Turner-Bone and goalkeeper coach Benjamin Parody."

"Juan Mari has a wealth of experience having coached both in Spain and Gibraltar, we feel this appointment will continue our progress as the next chapter approaches."

The new coach will debut with the club against St Joseph on January 18th when Brunos open up their second round fixtures against the team currently favourite, alongside Europa to take the title this season.

This is the second time Cortijo departs Gibraltar football for China after a short spell in China following his departure from St Joseph's and prior to his six month suspension from all football related activity over breaches of the betting rules imposed by the Gibraltar FA, which concluded in October, after which he joined Bruno's Magpies.