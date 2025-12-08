Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Bruzon concludes visit to Cyprus

By Chronicle Staff
8th December 2025

The Minister for Industrial Relations, Civil Contingencies and the Fire Service, Leslie Bruzon, has returned from a working visit to Cyprus, where he attended a conference and held a series of meetings.

The conference, organised by the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean, focused on strengthening cooperation and sharing best practice between nations.

During the visit, Mr Bruzon and the Clerk to the Gibraltar Parliament, Phillip Borge McCarthy, were hosted by the Chief International Relations Officer of the Cyprus House of Representatives, Christiana Solomonidou.

They also met the Chair of the UNOCT Policy Dialogue on the Coordination Mechanism for Parliamentary Assemblies and Rapporteur for the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean on counter-terrorism, Rita Superman, to discuss matters of mutual interest, ongoing areas of collaboration and potential future initiatives.

Mr Bruzon, who appeared on Limassol TV during a report on the conference, expressed his appreciation for the hospitality shown during the visit and described Cyprus as “a truly beautiful country with a rich history and culture”, while commending the professionalism and courtesy of officials.

Follow-up work on the issues raised is under way, with the Mr Bruzon liaising with colleagues to ensure progress.

“I am grateful for the warm welcome and constructive dialogue during my time in Cyprus,” he said.

“There is clear value in the continued exchange of ideas, expertise and perspectives between our jurisdictions.”

“I look forward to building on the discussions held and exploring further opportunities for cooperation.”

The Government of Gibraltar has extended its thanks to the Government of Cyprus, the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean, as well as all those involved in facilitating the visit.

