BTA Conference showcases Gibraltar as a MICE hub while supporting local charities

The Business Travel Association's annual conference at the Sunborn Gibraltar highlighted Gibraltar's role as a MICE destination while supporting local charities through a Tin and Toy collection initiative.

The Business Travel Association recently held their annual conference bringing together industry leaders and professionals to discuss the future of business travel.

Supported by the Gibraltar Tourist Board, the event reinforced Gibraltar's reputation as a MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) Destination within the tourism industry.

During the conference, delegates gave back to the community through a Tin and Toy collection in support of local charities.

"The Tin & Toy initiative was launched at the BTA Conference in Liverpool four years ago, and it continues to be an integral part of our event, allowing delegates to give back to local charities,” said BTA CEO Clive Wratten.

“We were delighted by the generosity of our delegates and the number of items donated.”

“We hope this will make a meaningful difference to Father Charlie and the people he supports."

Gibraltar Tourist Board CEO Kevin Bossino added that MICE tourism is an integral strand of the Gibraltar tourism market, and it was great to see guests supporting the community.