Fri 13th Mar, 2020

Buccaneers match against Sharks will continue as normal

By Stephen Ignacio
12th March 2020

GibraltarRugby have confirm that this weekends fixtures will continue as announced.
This comes as at a time when already basketball and volleyball have announced that they will be suspending matches as from this weekend, with football pending a review by UEFA and athletics confirming that future events are being reviewed.
This weekend will see Buccaneers, who have already secured the league title play against Sharks who surprised last week by beating Stormers.
The latter has already seen its match against scorpions postponed for unrelated reasons.
This weekend will also still see the youth and minis session continue as normal although Government of Gibraltar and GLSA policies will remain in place.
This include a No spectators policy. Stands will be closed.
For the youth and minis only one parent or guardian will be permitted to drop off/pick up their child. A designated zone has been identified for the dropping off/picking up of children, which is Harding's Battery. All other entrances and exits, including those adjacent to the University Complex will remain closed.
Relevant signage conveying this key message has been installed around the stadium
itself, as well as hand sanitisers.

