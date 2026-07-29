Kent finishes fourth in 200m breaststroke heat

Asia Kent was once again due to come up against Australia's Toohey in Heat One of the 200m Breaststroke. However, in the final moments before the race, Toohey was forced to pull out.

Asia found herself in fourth place after the 100m turn with a split time of 1:15.05. Maintaining her position at the 150m mark with a time of 1:56.38, she went on to finish fourth of the five swimmers in the heat in a time of 2:38.41. Her finishing time was outside her entry time of 2:35.26.