Bus driver reported for careless driving in motorcycle incident

A red Gibraltar bus driver has been reported for careless driving, the Royal Gibraltar Police confirmed following a road traffic incident with a motorcyclist on Friday.

The incident took place around midday on Europort close by to Harbour Views and Sir William Jackson Grove with the motorcyclist sustaining leg injuries.

An ambulance attended the scene, traffic diversions and road closures were put in place, with Europort Road reopening an hour later.

The motorcyclist was hospitalised after the incident and remained in hospital on Friday evening.

The RGP is continuing to investigate the incident.