Mon 1st Jun, 2020

Buses resume services today

Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
1st June 2020

In line with Phase 3 of Unlock the Rock, bus services will resume today, but with conditions of use that include the use of face masks for the duration of the journey.

Residents who wish to use the resumed bus service have to adhere to three central conditions.

“All passengers will be required to wear face masks or coverings in order to be allowed on the bus,” said a Government statement.

“On boarding the vehicles, hand sanitisers will need to be used and strict hand hygiene rules will need to be followed.”

“There may be restrictions on the levels of occupancy of the buses and this will be managed by bus company officials as necessary,” the statement added.

As three roads, Line Wall Road, Europort Avenue and Chatham Counterguard close to the vast majority of road users today, the return of public transport to the road will be welcomed.

The Government announced that as normal operations resume today it means that the restricted service used by the Gibraltar Health Authority and other health support entities will no longer be available.

