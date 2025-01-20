Business CEO looks to tackle unlicenced traders and ‘making business easy’
The chief executive of Business and the Office of Fair Trading [OFT], John Paul Fa, is focusing on creating a one-stop shop by streamlining registration, while also tackling unlicenced businesses operating locally. Less than a year into his new role, Mr Fa is looking to shave hours off the registration process by moving this online....
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here