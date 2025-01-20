Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Business CEO looks to tackle unlicenced traders and ‘making business easy’

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
20th January 2025

The chief executive of Business and the Office of Fair Trading [OFT], John Paul Fa, is focusing on creating a one-stop shop by streamlining registration, while also tackling unlicenced businesses operating locally. Less than a year into his new role, Mr Fa is looking to shave hours off the registration process by moving this online....

