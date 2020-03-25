Business organisations welcome Govt economic lifeline in virus crisis

Business representatives in the Covid Emergency Liaison and Advisory Committee [CELAC] have welcomed as “responsible and proportionate” the measures announced by the Gibraltar Government to help employers and employees alike to weather the economic impact of the Covid-19 crisis.

The organisations - which include Unite the Union, the Gibraltar Chamber of Commerce, the GFSB, the GGCA, the Finance Centre Council [including all financial services industry associations and the Law Council], the Gibraltar Betting and Gaming Association and the Landlords Association - have worked closely with Government to prepare the packages.

“We are pleased to note that Government has been fully receptive to the numerous representations that have been made by the respective organisations in order to safeguard the protection of employment, businesses and ultimately the continued survival of the Gibraltar economy during the current crisis,” the organisations said in a joint statement.

“The responsible and proportionate measures announced by Government today are welcome and will ensure the sustainability of continued employment as well as a lifeline to many businesses in the short and medium term.”

“We wholeheartedly support the measures and we thank Government for the remarkable work it has done in putting these together in such a short period of time. We will continue working closely with the government to monitor progress as the situation develops and assist as necessary with the development of further measures as and when required.”