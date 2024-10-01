Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 1st Oct, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Business tourism conference attracts some 180 delegates and puts spotlight on Rock’s offering

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Nathan Barcio
1st October 2024

The Rock’s tourism product was placed under the spotlight during the UK’s Business Travel Association’s (BTA) autumn conference, held at the Sunborn on Monday.

Networking, discussion, and debate were at the forefront of the conference, with some 180 delegates given the opportunity to explore first-hand what Gibraltar has to offer.

The CEO of the Gibraltar Tourist Board, Kevin Bossino, said the association, which is made up of travel management companies, is responsible for over 90% of corporate bookings in the travel industry.

Mr Bossino told the Chronicle that attracting corporate bookings from abroad to the Rock is beneficial to Gibraltar.

“Tourism is a very big umbrella,” he said.

Meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (MICE) falls under this umbrella.

“In Gibraltar I think we are ideally located for small MICE events such as small meetings and boutique conferences.”

He said Gibraltar’s selling points include convenient flights as a British Overseas Territory and an array of accessible things to do without having to travel long distances once in Gibraltar.

“I met them [the BTA] in last year’s meeting show in London, which is why it is very important to attend these kind of conferences.”

“Since then, we have been working on getting this organised, and finally it has come to fruition, it’s fantastic.”

“They actually extended their period here because they had such a good uptake on numbers.”

Mr Bossino told the Chronicle that the initiative highlighted the importance of networking events within the tourism industry in attracting tourism to the Rock.

“We attend as much as we can, all the relevant ones at least.”

“Primarily they are UK-focused because that’s our main feeder market.”

The Minister for Tourism, Christian Santos, addressed the conference via video link.

“It is a pleasure to host you all, and I am thrilled that the BTA chose Gibraltar as their conference venue,” he said.

“BTA’s representation and reach in the travel community will allow for our small territory to make a big impact to their members, partners, and affiliates.”

“It is my mission to present Gibraltar in its best light as the unique and special tourist destination it is.”

“Our geographical location, amenities, culture, British heritage, and historical ties with the UK, make Gibraltar a must-visit place.”

“Our selling point is our community, our blend of cultures who live harmoniously and [how we] welcome every visitor with open arms and create a long-lasting positive impression.”

The conference runs from September 29 to October 2.

Most Read

Local News

Royal Marines mark 360th anniversary with Freedom of the City parade

Mon 30th Sep, 2024

Local News

McGrail Inquiry demonstrated Gibraltar’s maturity under ‘searching spotlight’

Mon 30th Sep, 2024

Local News

Queen’s Hotel and plans for halfway house trigger sparks in Parliament

Mon 30th Sep, 2024

Local News

Rucksack bomb scare shuts off Kingsway Tunnel

Mon 23rd Sep, 2024

Local News

Outline planning filed for Montagu Pavilion redevelopment, proposing Wellness Centre and 48 new homes

Wed 18th Sep, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st October 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
With an eye on legislative reform, Govt raises awareness of medical cosmetic industry

1st October 2024

Local News
Tories vow to hold Labour to account ‘if they come up short’ on treaty

1st October 2024

Local News
GSD calls for ‘swift and decisive’ action to tackle ‘disruption’ to Care Agency support services

1st October 2024

Local News
Queen’s Hotel and plans for halfway house trigger sparks in Parliament

30th September 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024