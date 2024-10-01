Business tourism conference attracts some 180 delegates and puts spotlight on Rock’s offering

The Rock’s tourism product was placed under the spotlight during the UK’s Business Travel Association’s (BTA) autumn conference, held at the Sunborn on Monday.

Networking, discussion, and debate were at the forefront of the conference, with some 180 delegates given the opportunity to explore first-hand what Gibraltar has to offer.

The CEO of the Gibraltar Tourist Board, Kevin Bossino, said the association, which is made up of travel management companies, is responsible for over 90% of corporate bookings in the travel industry.

Mr Bossino told the Chronicle that attracting corporate bookings from abroad to the Rock is beneficial to Gibraltar.

“Tourism is a very big umbrella,” he said.

Meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (MICE) falls under this umbrella.

“In Gibraltar I think we are ideally located for small MICE events such as small meetings and boutique conferences.”

He said Gibraltar’s selling points include convenient flights as a British Overseas Territory and an array of accessible things to do without having to travel long distances once in Gibraltar.

“I met them [the BTA] in last year’s meeting show in London, which is why it is very important to attend these kind of conferences.”

“Since then, we have been working on getting this organised, and finally it has come to fruition, it’s fantastic.”

“They actually extended their period here because they had such a good uptake on numbers.”

Mr Bossino told the Chronicle that the initiative highlighted the importance of networking events within the tourism industry in attracting tourism to the Rock.

“We attend as much as we can, all the relevant ones at least.”

“Primarily they are UK-focused because that’s our main feeder market.”

The Minister for Tourism, Christian Santos, addressed the conference via video link.

“It is a pleasure to host you all, and I am thrilled that the BTA chose Gibraltar as their conference venue,” he said.

“BTA’s representation and reach in the travel community will allow for our small territory to make a big impact to their members, partners, and affiliates.”

“It is my mission to present Gibraltar in its best light as the unique and special tourist destination it is.”

“Our geographical location, amenities, culture, British heritage, and historical ties with the UK, make Gibraltar a must-visit place.”

“Our selling point is our community, our blend of cultures who live harmoniously and [how we] welcome every visitor with open arms and create a long-lasting positive impression.”

The conference runs from September 29 to October 2.