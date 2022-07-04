Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 4th Jul, 2022

Businesses warned of pitfalls in cybersecurity

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Gabriella Peralta
4th July 2022

Cybercriminals’ ability to monetise their hacks is becoming more profound, cybersecurity experts told a conference at the Sunborn, as they warned of increasingly professional and targeted attacks affecting businesses worldwide. The key message of the conference was that every person online needs good security and, crucially, businesses need to invest, risk assess and prepare for...

