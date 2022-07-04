Businesses warned of pitfalls in cybersecurity
Cybercriminals’ ability to monetise their hacks is becoming more profound, cybersecurity experts told a conference at the Sunborn, as they warned of increasingly professional and targeted attacks affecting businesses worldwide. The key message of the conference was that every person online needs good security and, crucially, businesses need to invest, risk assess and prepare for...
