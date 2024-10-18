#BusinessMatters Future of AI through a banking lens, Spanish business awareness and shipping programme – the week
Just how rapidly AI is advancing was thrown into stark relief by one Gibraltar bank this week as its chief outlined how his efficiency levels are now “off the charts,” using ChatGPT. Gibraltar-born CEO of Bitcoin-enabled Xapo Bank Seamus Rocca, who recently launched a Bitcoin hedge fund in excess of $200m with the Hilbert Group,...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here