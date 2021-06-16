Cabinet congratulates Dr Garcia on CMG

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, led tributes in cabinet yesterday to the Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia on the occasion of his appointment as a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George.

Mr Picardo described how he and Dr Garcia began politics together some 30 years ago.

“I was therefore delighted to see his consistent and diligent contribution to politics and public life in Gibraltar recognised by Her Majesty the Queen in this very fitting way,” he said.

“At this difficult time in our history I have worked more closely than ever with Joseph. His depth of understanding of Gibraltar and the international legal and political issues we face is unrivalled.”

“I am proud and fortunate to count with him as a partner in the Government of Gibraltar. Gibraltar is genuinely lucky to have him in the crucial decision making position he is in at this time. I know even our political opponents value his contribution and his friendly disposition. His contributions span all policy areas in Government.”

“This morning, the whole Cabinet shared its delight with Joseph on his appointment as Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George."

“Separately, I also want to congratulate the other individuals awarded state honours. Ivor, Sandie and Gerry have been remarkable in their efforts and delivery and are very worthy recipients of this recognition by Her Majesty for the work they have done.”