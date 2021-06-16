Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 16th Jun, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Cabinet congratulates Dr Garcia on CMG

By Chronicle Staff
16th June 2021

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, led tributes in cabinet yesterday to the Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia on the occasion of his appointment as a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George.

Mr Picardo described how he and Dr Garcia began politics together some 30 years ago.

“I was therefore delighted to see his consistent and diligent contribution to politics and public life in Gibraltar recognised by Her Majesty the Queen in this very fitting way,” he said.

“At this difficult time in our history I have worked more closely than ever with Joseph. His depth of understanding of Gibraltar and the international legal and political issues we face is unrivalled.”

“I am proud and fortunate to count with him as a partner in the Government of Gibraltar. Gibraltar is genuinely lucky to have him in the crucial decision making position he is in at this time. I know even our political opponents value his contribution and his friendly disposition. His contributions span all policy areas in Government.”

“This morning, the whole Cabinet shared its delight with Joseph on his appointment as Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George."

“Separately, I also want to congratulate the other individuals awarded state honours. Ivor, Sandie and Gerry have been remarkable in their efforts and delivery and are very worthy recipients of this recognition by Her Majesty for the work they have done.”

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar’s new ‘tallest building’ tops out

Fri 11th Jun, 2021

Local News

UN reminded of Gibraltar’s right to self-determination, as UK acknowledges Spain’s ‘pragmatism’ on Rock’s post-Brexit future

Mon 14th Jun, 2021

Local News

International Driving Permits not needed in Spain, Govt says

Tue 15th Jun, 2021

Local News

Four new Covid cases detected over long weekend

Tue 15th Jun, 2021

Local News

Rock wedding for Marillion keyboardist and wife

Fri 4th Jun, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th June 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Beaches refurbished ahead of official bathing season

16th June 2021

Local News
GFSC and Gib Bankers Association issue advice after cyber fraud increase

16th June 2021

Local News
GCA criticise entertainment licence hike

16th June 2021

Local News
OFT issues warning on mug recall

16th June 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021