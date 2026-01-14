Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 14th Jan, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

Cabinet reviews ‘draft’ treaty text, statement to follow ‘very shortly’ 

Parliament in session on Tuesday. Photo by Johnny Bugeja 

By Brian Reyes
14th January 2026

Government ministers have in recent days been reviewing a draft text of the UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar, Parliament was told on Tuesday. 

While the UK and the EU continue the legal review of the text before proceeding to the ratification stage, news that the Cabinet has been analysing a draft version suggests the this phase of the process may be nearing completion. 

The issue emerged during question time as the Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi, pressed Justice Minister Nigel Feetham on what the treaty would mean for police resources going forward. 

Mr Feetham, much to Mr Azopardi’s evident frustration, replied that this was a matter being handled primarily by the Chief Minister, but that the Government was awaiting detailed recommendations from the Royal Gibraltar Police. 

He reminded Parliament that the Chief Minister had previously addressed aspects of these new demands, including the provision of a permanent presence at the border once the treaty was in place. 

“These are complex subjects,” Mr Feetham said.  

“You wouldn't expect the RGP at this stage necessarily to themselves have all the answers to the questions.” 

In replying, however, Mr Feetham also revealed that Cabinet had met last week and again this week to “do a text review of the treaty”. 

He said the Government would be in a position to make a statement on this and the timing around the process going forward “very shortly”. 

Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, a key member of the Gibraltar Government’s treaty negotiating team, later added further clarity and stressed that what was being analysed by the Cabinet was a draft text. 

“In terms of the treaty, there is no agreed treaty text as yet, in the sense that as you know there is a legal scrub going on and the legal scrub has not been completed,” he told Parliament.  

“So what is being looked at that [Mr Feetham] referred to is a draft.” 

Responding to Opposition supplementary questions on the treaty’s impact on law enforcement, Dr Garcia said the Government, the Attorney General and law enforcement agencies were “obviously” engaged on these matters but would need notice of a question in order to provide exact details on resources. 

He also told the GSD that the Government was currently assessing resourcing needs in both Gibraltar House in London and Gibraltar House in Brussels as a result of the treaty. 

Most Read

Local News

A family’s loss becomes lasting legacy through organ donation

Tue 13th Jan, 2026

Local News

Genelec employees protest after going unpaid for three months

Mon 12th Jan, 2026

Local News

Public invited to comment on Westview Park reclamation plan

Fri 9th Jan, 2026

UK/Spain News

Costa motorway tolls rise in 2026

Mon 12th Jan, 2026

Local News

Police called to alleged dog attack in Harbour Views

Tue 30th Dec, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th January 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
Gib treaty shows power of diplomacy to choose ‘agreement over confrontation’, Albares says 

9th January 2026

Brexit
UK lead negotiator made OBE for Gib treaty talks 

30th December 2025

Brexit
Picardo tells Tory Brexiteers they are ‘wrong’ on Gibraltar treaty

19th December 2025

Brexit
Negotiators complete work on treaty text, European Commission confirms

17th December 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026