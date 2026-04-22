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Wed 22nd Apr, 2026

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Local News

DPC to consider Eastside request for 24-hour working on coastal protection scheme

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
22nd April 2026

This month’s Development and Planning Commission meeting will take place on Thursday morning where among the applications being discussed will be a request to allow 24-hour working on coastal protection works at the Eastside.

The request relates to the area of land and sea between Eastern Beach and Catalan Bay where coastal protection works, reclamation and marina structures have already been approved.

The commission will consider a temporary variation to Condition 29 of Planning Permission No. 9239 to permit round-the-clock working operations.

The members will also debate an application for the Mount, 15 Europa Road, where permission is sought for the refurbishment and alteration of the main residence building and its conversion into a boutique hotel.

A government application has been submitted for the proposed upgrade and diversion of the existing fuel pipework infrastructure network from west of No. 3 Jetty to Western Arms, North Mole, via the main North Mole Road, together with construction of a larger pump room.

This forms part of the works needed to enable the Government to reclaim land in front of Westview Park to create a new affordable homes estate.

Other applications listed for consideration include a proposed new berth extension at Cormorant Camber Boat Owner’s Club Marina.

An application for the construction of timber-effect planters and a timber fence on top of existing planter walls at the frontage of Tradewinds Complex on Bayside Road will also be considered.

The DPC will also debate an application for 15 Scud Hill for refurbishment and extension works, including a proposed garage at ground-floor level.

An application at 1 Europa Pass Battery on Europa Road will be considered as the developed seeks permission for the installation of a plunge pool at ground floor level and a pergola on the first-floor terrace.

The agenda also includes an application for 69C and D Prince Edward’s Road, where minor amendments are being sought to previously approved extension and alteration works.

These include the omission of a previously approved setback from the main façade, expansion of the light well, incorporation of French windows and Juliett balconies, and the addition of a pitched roof with a small chimney or flue to the proposed extension.

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