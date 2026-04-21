Grandfather and grandson set example with Eastern Beach clean-up

Wednesday is World Earth Day, but the environment is a daily consideration for Chris Jennings and his grandson Noah who the Nautilus Project recently praised for carrying out a clean-up at Eastern Beach, in an effort they described as a strong example of civic pride and environmental responsibility.

Their work helped care for the local environment while also setting a positive example for the wider community, said the marine charity.

The gesture, it said, was welcomed as a reminder that individual action can make a difference.

