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Tue 21st Apr, 2026

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Features

Grandfather and grandson set example with Eastern Beach clean-up

By Chronicle Staff
21st April 2026

Wednesday is World Earth Day, but the environment is a daily consideration for Chris Jennings and his grandson Noah who the Nautilus Project recently praised for carrying out a clean-up at Eastern Beach, in an effort they described as a strong example of civic pride and environmental responsibility.

Their work helped care for the local environment while also setting a positive example for the wider community, said the marine charity.

The gesture, it said, was welcomed as a reminder that individual action can make a difference.

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