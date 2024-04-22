Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 22nd Apr, 2024

Cadets visit Gib for week long programme

Image shows students and staff from the visiting URNU contingent during their visit to Gibraltar.

By Chronicle Staff
22nd April 2024

Staff members and officer cadets from Birmingham, Bristol, Wales, and Devon University Royal Navy Units (URNU) visited Gibraltar for a week-long programme.

The 28 cadets, who are all university students, participate in a placement at the URNU for approximately three years where they are given the opportunity to gain Royal Navy insights such as navigation and leadership skills.

During the visit, the cadets took part in a Battlefield Tour in Buffadero Training Centre, explored the Royal Navy’s connection to Gibraltar, visited HMS Scott and participated in helping to clean and conduct laborious tasks at Princess Anne’s Battery, alongside the Gibraltar Heritage Trust.

When the cadets were not assisting at the Battery, they attempted the gruelling Mediterranean Steps, toured the tunnels and caves, and took part in a Rock Run, climbing the 426 metres to the top of the Rock of Gibraltar.

URNU Coxswain, Warrant Officer Class 1 Al Grover, who is responsible for the day to day running of the unit, said: “We came to Gibraltar last year and we were given such a warm welcome and thoroughly enjoyed ourselves, so we knew we wanted to come back again.”

“Giving the Officer Cadets a wider picture of the Royal Navy enables attraction to the Royal Navy as a potential full time career.”

