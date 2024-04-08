Caitlin Rodriguez returns from Sussex Festival

Local dancer, Caitlin Rodriguez recently took part at the Sussex Festival for Song and Dance after winning the Sussex Award in the 22nd Gibraltar International Dance Festival.

Miss Rodriguez was also the overall winner of the festival last month and is a member of the Mediterranean Dance School.

She took part in the festival with two dance routines.

In her Jazz solo, she competed against 36 entries and with her Contemporary solo, placed fourth out of the 32 entries.

She was also asked to perform her Show Dance solo as an exhibition piece, by the Organisers.

“Caitlin has once again been a great ambassador for Gibraltar, and we are delighted with her performances and her participation at this event,” Director of M.O. Productions, Alfred Rumbo said.

“It has been an extraordinary educational experience, and we look forward to hosting the winner of the Gibraltar Award at Sussex, in March 2025.”

M.O. Productions thanked Mediterranean Dance School who have supported Miss Rodriguez in this journey.