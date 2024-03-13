Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 13th Mar, 2024

Caitlin Rodriguez wins top prize in Gibraltar International Dance Festival

Photos by Mark Galliano

By Eyleen Gomez
13th March 2024

The Gala evening of the 22nd Gibraltar National Dance Festival saw Caitlin Rodriguez scoop two of the top prizes, becoming the overall winner of this year’s event.

The event was recently organised by M.O. Productions at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre and was held between March 7 and 9, 2024.

Some 122 dancers from, England, Gibraltar and Spain competed in various dance categories throughout the seven sessions.

The main prize was awarded to overall winner 17-year-old Caitlin Rodriguez from the Mediterranean Dance School from Gibraltar, with a Show Dance Solo.

Out of the 70 soloists, eight dancers were selected by the adjudicator Kelly Hopkins to perform in the grand final.

Bursary finalists included: Caitlin Rodriguez, Erin Yeo, and Ana Scott Miles from Gibraltar; Louisa Best from England; and Samuel Gallo Marquez, Paula Infantes Gil, Aaron Beltran Garcia, and David Rotaru from Spain.

“We are delighted to have been able to produce the International Festival for 2024 and delighted it has been going on now for over 20 years,” Festival Organiser Alfred Rumbo said.

“We are delighted by the support received from everyone who has taken part.”

“We are pleased with the high standards and quality of dance achieved and maintained throughout the festival and we look forward to our 23rd edition in 2025.”

Winners

M.O. Productions Supreme Award and Overall Winner
Caitlin Rodriguez from the Mediterranean Dance School, Gibraltar

M.O Productions Best Female Dance of the Festival
Louisa Best from Khali Lewis Dance, England

M.O Productions Best Male Dancer of the Festival
Aaron Beltran Garcia from Innovations Dance Company, Spain

M.O. Productions Sussex Award
Caitlin Rodriguez from the Mediterranean Dance School, Gibraltar

M.O. Productions Best Choreographer
Sabrina Abudarham from the Show Dance Company with a Junior Group called ‘Inner Voice’

Lawrence Robles Award for the Most Promising Dancer
Celine Abudarham from the Show Dance Company, Gibraltar

