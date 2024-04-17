Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Calentita food festival July date announced

By Chronicle Staff
17th April 2024

Calentita is set to return to the Rock again this summer for the 15th time on Saturday July 6.

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, announced that the organisation of the food festival ‘Calentita’ will be organised by Word of Mouth and Gibmedia.

The annual Festival will be held on Saturday 6 July 2024 and will “repeat last year’s successful venue of John Mackintosh Square and Campion Park”, said a statement from the Government.

Calentita started in 2007, with a pause during the Covid pandemic, and this will be the 15th Calentita overall.

GCS is working closely with Word of Mouth and Gibmedia in order to provide a very enjoyable event.

A spokesperson commented: “This year we are hoping to welcome back some of our regular stalls as well as entice new participants. We will also be adding a few features that will allow local businesses to take part and benefit from the event”.

Interested parties should visit www.calentita.gi for registration and full information on how to participate.

