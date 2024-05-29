Call for expression of interest for culture training opportunities and courses

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, is reaching out to young people and adults interested in undertaking training opportunities and courses within the cultural field.

GCS, as part of its cultural education and development drive, is working towards developing skills and expertise in these fields to help create and support the cultural leaders of tomorrow, said a statement from GCS.

The idea is to support those who wish to pursue a career in the cultural sector or work as volunteers.

It is asking young people if they are interested in Cultural Management, Art Curation, Library Skills or Technical Theatre, to contact the Development Unit at GCS, to express their interest. The closing date for receipt of entries is Friday June 28th.

The Minister for Culture, Christian Santos, said: ‘One of our manifesto commitments is to ensure training in the cultural sector.”

“We are aiming to introduce a scheme to get more young people and adults alike involved in the cultural sector. These may include technical occupations, voluntary schemes and a skills programme for curation, librarianships, and other areas of cultural heritage. We hope that this call out is of interest to many in our community.”

For any enquiry, contact GCS Development Unit at the City Hall, Gibraltar on telephone +350 200 41839 or email: development@culture.gi