Tue 23rd Jan, 2024

Call for Mayor Awards nominations

By Chronicle Staff
23rd January 2024

The Mayor, Carmen Gomez is reminding the public that they are invited to submit nominations for the next conferral of Mayor’s Awards to be held during March.

The closing date to receive nominations is Friday, February 2, 2024.

“The Mayor’s Awards have become a permanent fixture in Gibraltar’s annual civic calendar and serve to highlight the extraordinary achievements of members of our community,” said a statement from the Mayor’s office.

“Having started as a lifesaving award for members of the essential services displaying a high degree of valour, the scope of the awards was later widened to include persons who have served Gibraltar in a distinguished manner, over a prolonged period and/or for a specific event or achievement.”

“Nominees will have made a difference to our society.”

The nomination form can be downloaded from the website of www.mayor.gi or collected from the reception at City Hall.

The completed form must be returned to the Mayor’s office or sent via email to mayor@gibraltar.gov.gi by Friday, February 2, 2024.

The Awards Committee will then convene to select the Award recipients, after which the date of the Ceremony will be announced.

For more information contact mayor@gibraltar.gov.gi or Tel. 20047592

