Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 27th Apr, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Call for ‘Prince Philip Cross’ to honour emergency service workers killed on duty

Danny Lawson/PA Wire

By Press Association
27th April 2021

By Richard Wheeler, PA Parliamentary Editor

Relatives of emergency service workers killed on duty should receive an award named after the Duke of Edinburgh, the Commons has heard.

Conservative MP and former army officer Bob Stewart said the badge would be similar to the Elizabeth Cross given to the next of kin of military personnel killed on operations or as a result of terrorism.

He proposed calling the new award the “Prince Philip Cross”, subject to permission from the Queen, and explained it would apply to members of the police, fire and ambulance services.

The MP for Beckenham told the House of Commons: “Surely the next of kin of blue light service personnel who die in the service of their country are just as deserving as our armed forces personnel who die for the same reason.

“Personally I believe at this time that the award might be called the Prince Philip Cross, with the permission of Her Majesty of course.”

Conservative former minister Mark Francois backed the “excellent” idea.

“I think given that Prince Philip’s whole life was about public service, providing that the palace and ultimately Her Majesty The Queen approve of the concept, naming such a cross after His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh would be extremely fitting,” he said.

Defence minister Leo Docherty, replying for the Government, said Home Secretary Priti Patel was committed to reviewing the current recognition and commemoration of the police to see if there was anything more that could be done.

The minister said he was “supportive of the intention” behind Mr Stewart’s proposal to give blue light workers killed on duty similar recognition to their military counterparts.

Mr Docherty noted the honours system “operates independently” of the Government, concluding: “While I am unable to make any commitment in respect to (Mr Stewart’s) specific proposal, I do want to offer my personal assurances that the Government will explore and carefully consider all options for recognition and commemoration.”

Most Read

Local News

Emotion and pride in Gibraltar as Archbishop Mark Miles is ordained

Sun 25th Apr, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar’s ‘tallest building’ EuroCity’s Carrara tops out

Tue 13th Apr, 2021

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Technical problem on RAF transport plane sparks emergency response at airport

Fri 9th Apr, 2021

Local News

HMS Trent arrives in Gibraltar, its new operating base

Sun 4th Apr, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th April 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
TikTok to open first European Transparency Centre

27th April 2021

UK/Spain News
Big Ben tower restoration to be completed in 2022

27th April 2021

UK/Spain News
Facebook and Google ‘failing to take down scam adverts’

26th April 2021

UK/Spain News
Museums and galleries reopen as coronavirus restrictions ease

26th April 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021