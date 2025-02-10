Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 10th Feb, 2025

Call for Submissions: Burning Questions in Gibraltar Heritage Journal

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
10th February 2025

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust is inviting the public and researchers to send in ‘burning’ historical questions which may feature in a future edition of the Gibraltar Heritage Journal.

“We are looking for thought-provoking questions which have not been discussed, answered or explored in the wider literature of Gibraltar’s history,” said a statement from the Trust.

“Your questions can be based around a myth, legend, discovery, or a deep thought which requires further investigating.”

“Whether they challenge existing paradigms, or spark new inquiries, your questions could be the catalyst for the next topic of research in Gibraltar’s history.”

It added that it was looking for questions focused on Gibraltar’s history or heritage that are interesting/unique/thought-provoking, can inspire dialogue, research and debate or challenge or provoke review of established narratives.

Selected questions may feature in the Trust’s upcoming volume and may be explored as a full-length article by contributors in future journals.

In addition, if a member of the public has an article they would like to feature in the Gibraltar Heritage Journal, the deadline for submissions this year is the end of February.


Guideline for Submissions:
• Format: Questions to be submitted in brief, in Times New Roman (size 12)
• Context (optional): Provide a brief (100 words max) explanation or rationale behind your question, if desired.
• Imagery (optional): If the question is enhanced by or requires reference to an image. (This will be subject to copyright clearances if used in publication).
• Deadline: Friday March 7
• How to submit: Email word document to exec@gibraltarheritagetrust.org.gi.

