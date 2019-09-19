Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 19th Sep, 2019

Calpe 2019 Conference commences today

Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
19th September 2019

The annual Calpe Conference starts today and will bring together different strands of research work into Gibraltar’s past – including the announcement of a major new archaeological find.

The conference, which will be held at the University of Gibraltar, is titled “Archaeological and Heritage Research in Gibraltar: the past thirty years” and is seen as a landmark conference in which the archaeological, conservation and heritage research which has been undertaken locally under the supervision of the Gibraltar National Museum will be brought together for the first time.

In addition, there will be other local and speakers talking about their own research during this time, particularly on the recent history of Gibraltar and the Gibraltarians.

International speakers will provide a broader context, in keeping with the conference’s subtitle “In the Context of Iberia and North Africa”.

This will be a unique opportunity to attend to what will effectively be a summary of Gibraltar’s history, told by those who have been directly involved in the research.

The conference will be opened this morning by the caretaker Minister for Heritage, Dr John Cortes, who will this afternoon announce the latest archaeological find.

The conference will close on Saturday September 21, with a paper presented by Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, on “The origins and development of the Gibraltarian identity”.

