Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 21st Dec, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Calpe Cavalacade cup

By Stephen Ignacio
21st December 2023

Calpe City will be organising at the SOG Sports Complex the Calpe Cavalcade Cup from the 2nd to the 4th January 2024.
The event is aimed at categories of Under 9, Under 11 and U13 players.

2nd January 2024 – Under 9
U9 – Players born in 2014 and 2015
9.30am Lincoln Red Imps v Calpe City
9.50am Lynx v Mons Calpe
10.10am Lincoln Red Imps v Lynx
10.30am Calpe City v Mons Calpe
10.50am Lincoln Red Imps v Mons Calpe
11.10am Calpe City v Lynx
11.30pm Lincoln Red Imps v Calpe City
11.50am Lynx v Mons Calpe
12.10pm Lincoln Red Imps v Lynx
12.30pm Calpe City v Mons Calpe
12.50pm Lincoln Red Imps v Mons Calpe
1.10pm Calpe City v Lynx
1.35pm Presentation of Awards

3rd January 2024
U11 – Players born in 2012 and 2013
9.30am Calpe Traitors v Mons Calpe
9.45am Calpe City Blue v Calpe City Red
10am Calpe City 2012 v Calpe Traitors
10.15am Mons Calpe v Calpe City Blue
10.30am Calpe City Red v Calpe City 2012
10.45am Calpe Traitors v Calpe City Blue
11pm Mons Calpe v Calpe City Red
11.15am Calpe City 2012 v Calpe City Blue
11.30am Calpe Traitors v Calpe City Red
11.45am Mons Calpe v Calpe City 2012
12pm Calpe Traitors v Mons Calpe
12.15pm Calpe City Blue v Calpe City Red
12.30pm Calpe City 2012 v Calpe Traitors
12.45pm Mons Calpe v Calpe City Blue
1pm Calpe City Red v Calpe City 2012
1.15pm Calpe Traitors v Calpe City Blue
1.30pm Mons Calpe v Calpe City Red
1.45pm Calpe City 2012 v Calpe City Blue
2pm Calpe Traitors v Calpe City Red
2.15pm Mons Calpe v Calpe City 2012
2.35pm Presentation of Awards

4th JANUARY 2023
U13 – Players born in 2010 and 2011
9.30am Mons Calpe Red v Mons Calpe Black
9.45am Custard Creams v Calpe City 2010
10am Los Bailarines v Mons Calpe Red
10.15am Custard Creams v Mons Calpe Black
10.30am Calpe City 2010 v Los Bailarines
10.45am Mons Calpe Red v Custard Creams
11am Mons Calpe Black v Calpe City 2010
11.15am Los Bailarines v Custard Creams
11.30pm Mons Calpe Red v Calpe City 2010
11.45pm Mons Calpe Black v Los Bailarines
12pm Mons Calpe Red v Mons Calpe Black
12.15pm Custard Creams v Calpe City 2010
12.30pm Los Bailarines v Mons Calpe Red
12.45pm Custard Creams v Mons Calpe Black
1pm Calpe City 2010 v Los Bailarines
1.15pm Mons Calpe Red v Custard Creams
1.30pm Mons Calpe Black v Calpe City 2010
1.45pm Los Bailarines v Custard Creams
2pm Mons Calpe Red v Calpe City 2010
2.15pm Mons Calpe Black v Los Bailarines
2.35pm Presentation of Awards

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar to introduce ‘top-up tax’ on multinationals as bridging measure in global reform

Tue 19th Dec, 2023

UK/Spain News

Guardia Civil investigates fatality after alleged collision between smugglers’ vessels

Tue 19th Dec, 2023

Local News

RGP explores recruiting UK constables to cover personnel shortfall

Thu 21st Dec, 2023

Local News

City Hall marks inaugural weddings with love stories spanning continents

Mon 18th Dec, 2023

Local News

GHA introduces mandatory mask requirement as flu, COVID and RSV cases increase

Tue 19th Dec, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st December 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar Netball U19 took on the challenge in Loughborough

20th December 2023

Sports
Calpe Rowing Club end year in style

20th December 2023

Sports
Tom Zammitt shortlisted for British rowing award

20th December 2023

Sports
Lions maintained unbeaten run

20th December 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023