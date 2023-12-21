Calpe Cavalacade cup

Calpe City will be organising at the SOG Sports Complex the Calpe Cavalcade Cup from the 2nd to the 4th January 2024.

The event is aimed at categories of Under 9, Under 11 and U13 players.

2nd January 2024 – Under 9

U9 – Players born in 2014 and 2015

9.30am Lincoln Red Imps v Calpe City

9.50am Lynx v Mons Calpe

10.10am Lincoln Red Imps v Lynx

10.30am Calpe City v Mons Calpe

10.50am Lincoln Red Imps v Mons Calpe

11.10am Calpe City v Lynx

11.30pm Lincoln Red Imps v Calpe City

11.50am Lynx v Mons Calpe

12.10pm Lincoln Red Imps v Lynx

12.30pm Calpe City v Mons Calpe

12.50pm Lincoln Red Imps v Mons Calpe

1.10pm Calpe City v Lynx

1.35pm Presentation of Awards

3rd January 2024

U11 – Players born in 2012 and 2013

9.30am Calpe Traitors v Mons Calpe

9.45am Calpe City Blue v Calpe City Red

10am Calpe City 2012 v Calpe Traitors

10.15am Mons Calpe v Calpe City Blue

10.30am Calpe City Red v Calpe City 2012

10.45am Calpe Traitors v Calpe City Blue

11pm Mons Calpe v Calpe City Red

11.15am Calpe City 2012 v Calpe City Blue

11.30am Calpe Traitors v Calpe City Red

11.45am Mons Calpe v Calpe City 2012

12pm Calpe Traitors v Mons Calpe

12.15pm Calpe City Blue v Calpe City Red

12.30pm Calpe City 2012 v Calpe Traitors

12.45pm Mons Calpe v Calpe City Blue

1pm Calpe City Red v Calpe City 2012

1.15pm Calpe Traitors v Calpe City Blue

1.30pm Mons Calpe v Calpe City Red

1.45pm Calpe City 2012 v Calpe City Blue

2pm Calpe Traitors v Calpe City Red

2.15pm Mons Calpe v Calpe City 2012

2.35pm Presentation of Awards

4th JANUARY 2023

U13 – Players born in 2010 and 2011

9.30am Mons Calpe Red v Mons Calpe Black

9.45am Custard Creams v Calpe City 2010

10am Los Bailarines v Mons Calpe Red

10.15am Custard Creams v Mons Calpe Black

10.30am Calpe City 2010 v Los Bailarines

10.45am Mons Calpe Red v Custard Creams

11am Mons Calpe Black v Calpe City 2010

11.15am Los Bailarines v Custard Creams

11.30pm Mons Calpe Red v Calpe City 2010

11.45pm Mons Calpe Black v Los Bailarines

12pm Mons Calpe Red v Mons Calpe Black

12.15pm Custard Creams v Calpe City 2010

12.30pm Los Bailarines v Mons Calpe Red

12.45pm Custard Creams v Mons Calpe Black

1pm Calpe City 2010 v Los Bailarines

1.15pm Mons Calpe Red v Custard Creams

1.30pm Mons Calpe Black v Calpe City 2010

1.45pm Los Bailarines v Custard Creams

2pm Mons Calpe Red v Calpe City 2010

2.15pm Mons Calpe Black v Los Bailarines

2.35pm Presentation of Awards