Calpe Cavalacade cup
Calpe City will be organising at the SOG Sports Complex the Calpe Cavalcade Cup from the 2nd to the 4th January 2024.
The event is aimed at categories of Under 9, Under 11 and U13 players.
2nd January 2024 – Under 9
U9 – Players born in 2014 and 2015
9.30am Lincoln Red Imps v Calpe City
9.50am Lynx v Mons Calpe
10.10am Lincoln Red Imps v Lynx
10.30am Calpe City v Mons Calpe
10.50am Lincoln Red Imps v Mons Calpe
11.10am Calpe City v Lynx
11.30pm Lincoln Red Imps v Calpe City
11.50am Lynx v Mons Calpe
12.10pm Lincoln Red Imps v Lynx
12.30pm Calpe City v Mons Calpe
12.50pm Lincoln Red Imps v Mons Calpe
1.10pm Calpe City v Lynx
1.35pm Presentation of Awards
3rd January 2024
U11 – Players born in 2012 and 2013
9.30am Calpe Traitors v Mons Calpe
9.45am Calpe City Blue v Calpe City Red
10am Calpe City 2012 v Calpe Traitors
10.15am Mons Calpe v Calpe City Blue
10.30am Calpe City Red v Calpe City 2012
10.45am Calpe Traitors v Calpe City Blue
11pm Mons Calpe v Calpe City Red
11.15am Calpe City 2012 v Calpe City Blue
11.30am Calpe Traitors v Calpe City Red
11.45am Mons Calpe v Calpe City 2012
12pm Calpe Traitors v Mons Calpe
12.15pm Calpe City Blue v Calpe City Red
12.30pm Calpe City 2012 v Calpe Traitors
12.45pm Mons Calpe v Calpe City Blue
1pm Calpe City Red v Calpe City 2012
1.15pm Calpe Traitors v Calpe City Blue
1.30pm Mons Calpe v Calpe City Red
1.45pm Calpe City 2012 v Calpe City Blue
2pm Calpe Traitors v Calpe City Red
2.15pm Mons Calpe v Calpe City 2012
2.35pm Presentation of Awards
4th JANUARY 2023
U13 – Players born in 2010 and 2011
9.30am Mons Calpe Red v Mons Calpe Black
9.45am Custard Creams v Calpe City 2010
10am Los Bailarines v Mons Calpe Red
10.15am Custard Creams v Mons Calpe Black
10.30am Calpe City 2010 v Los Bailarines
10.45am Mons Calpe Red v Custard Creams
11am Mons Calpe Black v Calpe City 2010
11.15am Los Bailarines v Custard Creams
11.30pm Mons Calpe Red v Calpe City 2010
11.45pm Mons Calpe Black v Los Bailarines
12pm Mons Calpe Red v Mons Calpe Black
12.15pm Custard Creams v Calpe City 2010
12.30pm Los Bailarines v Mons Calpe Red
12.45pm Custard Creams v Mons Calpe Black
1pm Calpe City 2010 v Los Bailarines
1.15pm Mons Calpe Red v Custard Creams
1.30pm Mons Calpe Black v Calpe City 2010
1.45pm Los Bailarines v Custard Creams
2pm Mons Calpe Red v Calpe City 2010
2.15pm Mons Calpe Black v Los Bailarines
2.35pm Presentation of Awards