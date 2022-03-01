Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 1st Mar, 2022

Calpe Rowing Club files plans for gym and games area

Gamma Architect

By Eyleen Gomez
1st March 2022

Calpe Rowing Club has filed a planning application with the Town Planner seeking permission to construct a new gym within the existing yard area and a multi-use games area (MUGA). The planning statement prepared by Gamma Architects said the existing gym that currently occupies the old boathouse is dilapidated and not built for purpose. “The...

