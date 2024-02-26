Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 26th Feb, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

Cameron and Albares discuss Gib treaty

Photo via Jose Manuel Albares/X

By Chronicle Staff
26th February 2024

Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron and his Spanish counterpart, Jose Manuel Albares, discussed the negotiation for a Gibraltar treaty on the sidelines of a UN meeting in New York this weekend.

The meeting was revealed on Saturday by Mr Albares himself in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

The two men had discussed Gibraltar in a phone call late last year after Lord Cameron’s appointment as Foreign Secretary and at the time, according to Mr Albares, had voiced a desire to “move forward as soon as possible”.

Nearly three months on, the message was much the same on Saturday and came against the backdrop of continued negotiation but no breakthrough in the talks for a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar’s post-Brexit relations with the bloc.

“I have met again with my colleague from the United Kingdom, @David_Cameron to promote the agreement in relation to Gibraltar,” Mr Albares said in the post on X, which he accompanied with an image of the two men talking.

“We want an area of shared prosperity.”

The UK Government has made no comment on the meeting and Mr Cameron did not include any mention of it in a series of social media posts from New York, where world leaders had gathered to mark two years since the start of the Ukraine war.

A spokesperson for No.6 Convent Place described the meeting as “a positive encounter” and said Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia had been “fully briefed” before and after the event.

“The meeting was constructive and also, of course, related to other matters including Ukraine, the second anniversary of the illegal invasion of which was the reason that both of them were at the United Nations in New York,” the spokesperson said.

“All sides remain committed to seeking an agreement for a UK/EU Treaty on Gibraltar's future relationship with the EU.”

Most Read

Local News

Revised plans for Rooke site integrate historic Dock 4

Tue 20th Feb, 2024

Local News

Former RBSI manager banked €660,000 in cash deposits, fraud trial hears

Mon 26th Feb, 2024

Local News

Plastic recycling in Gibraltar slumps 46% in four years

Mon 26th Feb, 2024

Local News

Gibraltar comes off FATF grey list

Fri 23rd Feb, 2024

Brexit

CM ‘convinced’ treaty will be agreed, but UK/Gib red lines on sovereignty are ‘impenetrable’

Thu 22nd Feb, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th February 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
CM ‘convinced’ treaty will be agreed, but UK/Gib red lines on sovereignty are ‘impenetrable’

22nd February 2024

Brexit
Gibraltar treaty is ‘necessary’, Grande-Marlaska says

13th February 2024

Brexit
Cameron ‘remains confident’ treaty is achievable despite complexity

29th January 2024

Brexit
Spanish Govt seeks PP support for ‘vitally important’ Gib treaty

29th January 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024