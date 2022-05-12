Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Campions produce impressive victory against hosts Isle of Man

By Stephen Ignacio
12th May 2022

Gibraltar netball recorded what could prove to be a crucial victory against Europe Netball Open Challenge hosts Isle of Man in their first group match. Facing the prospect of a tough group which includes Cayman Islands and Switzerland, Gibraltar needed to set themselves up early with a good result against the hosts. Ranked outsider with...

