Campions produce impressive victory against hosts Isle of Man
Gibraltar netball recorded what could prove to be a crucial victory against Europe Netball Open Challenge hosts Isle of Man in their first group match. Facing the prospect of a tough group which includes Cayman Islands and Switzerland, Gibraltar needed to set themselves up early with a good result against the hosts. Ranked outsider with...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here