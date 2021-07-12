Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 12th Jul, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Campo holds minute’s silence after Spanish Customs officer dies in drugs chase

By Chronicle Staff
12th July 2021

Representatives from across the Campo de Gibraltar held a minute’s silence in Algeciras on Monday to honour a Spanish Customs officer who died at the weekend during a high-speed drugs chase at sea.
Jose Luis Dominguez Iborra, an observer on a helicopter operated by the Servicio de Vigilancia Aduanera, died on Sunday after the aircraft crashed into the sea for reasons that are still under investigation.
At the time, the helicopter was supporting an SVA patrol vessel engaged in a chase of a suspect vessel some 30 miles east of Sotogrande.
The helicopter’s two pilots managed to escape the aircraft and help their colleague, who suffered respiratory failure on arriving at the shore and died despite efforts to save him.
Among those who gathered outside the city hall in Algeciras yesterday to pay their respects alongside relatives and friends of the deceased officer were Juanma Moreno, the president of the Junta de Andalucia; the mayor of Algeciras, Jose Ignacio Landaluce; and Juan Lozano, the president of the Mancomunidad de Municipios in the Campo.
There were senior officials from the Spanish Tax Agency and the SVA present too, alongside representatives from civil society groups that have long campaigned against the illicit drug trade in the Campo.
On Sunday, after news of the crash, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo expressed condolences on behalf of the People of Gibraltar to the Spanish Minister of the Interior and the Treasury Minister.
“The fight against the evil of drug trafficking involves us all,” Mr Picardo said.
“All relevant jurisdictions are partners in this fight.”
“The Royal Gibraltar Police and HM Customs play a vital role in this fight also and will continue to work closely with their partner agencies in Spain and around the world against this global scourge.”

Most Read

Local News

EasyJet's boomerang flight from Gatwick leaves passengers unhappy

Fri 9th Jul, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar welcomes UK’s newest aircraft carrier

Tue 6th Jul, 2021

Local News

The Hoff and Kitt make brief appearance in Ocean Village

Fri 9th Jul, 2021

UK/Spain News

La Línea takes first step in bid to become an autonomous city

Sat 10th Jul, 2021

Local News

Dr Cassaglia awarded costs in bullying case appeal

Mon 5th Jul, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th July 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Spain’s new foreign minister, a former Brexit Sherpa and no stranger to Gib issues

12th July 2021

UK/Spain News
La Línea takes first step in bid to become an autonomous city

10th July 2021

UK/Spain News
UK public warned not to ignore Covid app as virus cases continue to rise

9th July 2021

UK/Spain News
Holidaymakers warned of long queues for Covid checks when crossing borders

9th July 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021