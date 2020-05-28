Campo joins in Spain’s mourning for Covid-19 dead

Spain yesterday began an official 10-day mourning period in memory of those who have died from Covid-19.

In municipalities across the Campo de Gibraltar, a minute’s silence was held at noon to mark the solemn occasion.

Across the country flags were lowered and will remain at half-mast until June 6.

Spain has seen some of the highest numbers of Covid-related deaths across Europe, with latest figures standing at 27,117 having died after contracting the virus. Meanwhile in the Campo, there have been 10 deaths from the virus.

La Linea’s mayor Juan Franco said the tribute honoured those who died as well as those who have had to continue working throughout the pandemic.

Mr Franco said this is the appropriate time to hold such a tribute “as the situation has stabilised”.

Despite any financial setbacks as a result of the lockdown period, Mr Franco said he is determined to revive La Linea’s economy and to continue with the larger projects across the city.