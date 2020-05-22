Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

‘Campo needs stronger economic links to Gib,’ mayor of San Roque says

Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
22nd May 2020

Brexit and the Covid-19 public health crisis should serve as an opportunity for the Campo de Gibraltar to establish “new economic relations” with Gibraltar for the benefit of communities on either side of the border, the Socialist mayor of San Roque, Juan Carlos Ruiz Boix, said this week.

Speaking to Europa Sur newspaper, Mr Ruiz Boix said the Campo had always enjoyed strong links to the Rock, but that these should be strengthened in the face of the global coronavirus pandemic and Gibraltar’s departure from the EU.

“The region is dependant on Gibraltar’s economy and, aside from the challenge Brexit has always presented, I’ve always wanted to view it too as an opportunity for us to consolidate our good relations with the Rock and so that in these times of pandemic, which is also affecting Gibraltar, we are able to share economic activities,” he told the newspaper.

“Just as we have always had social links and friendship, we need to grasp this new situation to set new economic relations with the Gibraltarians that enable us to share the benefits of one of the world’s successful economies.”

“The Campo de Gibraltar has been hit by the crisis in the province of Cadiz, to which we must also add the threat of Brexit and the uncertainty about how it is going to affect us.”

“And now, additionally, we don’t know to what extent of the global impact of this coronavirus public health and socio-economic coronavirus crisis will impact on us.”

