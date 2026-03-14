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Sat 14th Mar, 2026

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UK/Spain News

Campo to seek EU ‘special economic zone’ status 

By Guest Contributor
14th March 2026

By Maria Jesus Corrales 

Business organisations in the Campo de Gibraltar have prepared a document seeking special economic zone status from the European Union, in a move supporters say could boost competitiveness across the Strait area and attract billions in investment. 

The proposal, drawn up by the Campo Chamber of Commerce and consultancy MC Valnera, calls on the Government of Spain to ask the EU to grant the comarca a preferential fiscal framework.  

La Línea is backing the broader initiative while continuing to argue for differentiated treatment reflecting its own circumstances. 

A technical study included in the document estimates the measure could generate more than 4,000 direct jobs and over 7,000 indirect jobs, while attracting around €7 billion in Spanish and foreign investment. 

Carlos Fenoy, the president of the Chamber of Commerce, said the proposal was both possible and viable, pointing to similar arrangements elsewhere in the EU. 

“This is a possible and viable instrument already operating in other territories of the EU, such as the Baltic countries, Romania and southern Italy, with many similarities to the Campo de Gibraltar case,” he said. 

The report estimates the zone could have an annual impact of €300 million for suppliers and small and medium-sized enterprises in the comarca, strengthening the local economy. 

It also found that 63 per cent of the investment needed to launch the zone would relate to infrastructure projects long demanded by the comarca, much of it already planned by the Government of Spain and the Junta de Andalucía but not yet carried out. 

Mr Fenoy said the document had drawn contributions from all municipal councils, the Port of Algeciras, social and economic stakeholders, and the Universidad de Cádiz. 

He added that some proposals had already been conveyed to the Junta de Andalucía and to the Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Government of Spain. 

“The special zone would translate into reductions in corporation tax as well as various deductions, customs advantages and benefits related to VAT,” Mr Fenoy said. 

“It would also involve a more streamlined administration capable of reducing bureaucracy.” 

Mr Fenoy said the comarca was not seeking special treatment but measures that would allow it to compete on equal terms. 

“The comarca is not requesting a privilege, but tools to compete on equal terms.” 

He said the proposal was not intended to be permanent but would instead operate within fixed time limits. 

The initiative has support from all municipalities in the comarca, including San Roque and Castellar, which are governed by the PSOE, as well as from Adelante Andalucía, IU and the Partido Popular. 

La Línea’s city council has viewed the project favourably while maintaining pressure for measures tailored to its own circumstances. 

The Minister for Finance, María Jesús Montero, visited the Campo over the weekend to meet political, economic and social stakeholders and gauge reaction to the text of the UK/EU treaty. 

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