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Mon 13th Apr, 2026

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UK could sign up to Brussels rules without Commons votes under planned new law

Photo by PA

By Press Association
13th April 2026

By David Hughes and Sophie Wingate, Press Association

Sir Keir Starmer’s Government will follow European Union rules without necessarily giving MPs a vote on each piece of red tape under plans which will be unveiled in the King’s Speech.

As part of the Prime Minister’s reset with Brussels, the UK Government will seek to pass a new law which would allow single market rules to be adopted through secondary legislation.

That is likely to mean new rules being rubber stamped by MPs as Parliament can either approve or reject secondary legislation but cannot amend it.

The UK-EU reset legislation enabling the use of the so-called Henry VIII powers is expected to be part of the King’s Speech package set out on May 13 and will be subject to the full parliamentary scrutiny process as usual.

But critics said the plan to allow the use of secondary legislation for dynamic alignment with Brussels – changing the UK’s rules to mirror those set in Brussels to make trade easier – would sideline Westminster.

A Government spokesman said: “The Bill will go through Parliament in the normal way.

“Any new treaties or deals with the EU will also face parliamentary scrutiny, and Parliament will have a role in approving new EU laws required under those deals via secondary legislation.

“This will allow us to deliver a food and drink trade deal worth £5.1 billion a year, backing British jobs and slashing costly red tape for our farmers, producers and businesses.”

The Government has repeatedly made clear the UK will not rejoin the single market but Chancellor Rachel Reeves has set out that areas where the UK diverts from the Brussels rules should be the “exception, not the norm”.

The plans under the new “UK-EU reset Bill”, as it has been unofficially called within Whitehall, would give the Government the mechanism to adopt EU rules in areas where it has signed deals with Brussels.

A Whitehall source said: “We are clear Parliament will have a role for new deals and on new EU laws applying under those deals.”

There are circumstances where votes can be held on approving pieces of secondary legislation, but they do not have the same level of scrutiny as a new law.

But any blocking votes would be likely to cause issues with the EU and could spark retaliatory action by Brussels.

Britain and the EU are aiming to finalise negotiations on a youth mobility scheme in time for a joint summit this summer.

They also want to secure a common sanitary and phytosanitary area – which would apply to the movement of plants and food – and agree on a way to link their emissions trading systems by that time.

Shadow business secretary Andrew Griffith said: “Parliament reduced to a spectator while Brussels sets the terms is exactly what the country rejected.

“Labour’s dire management of the economy has driven Starmer scurrying to Brussels to distract from his own failings.

“Labour are still fighting the referendum because they fundamentally cannot accept the democratic decision the British people made.

“We should be seizing the opportunities of Brexit, however, Starmer’s weakness on the world stage has made this near-impossible.”

Reform UK’s deputy leader Richard Tice said the plan was “outrageous” and promised his party would “reverse such a betrayal” if it won power.

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